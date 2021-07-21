12,618 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,353,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PDC Energy stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.