1,303,000 Shares in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Bought by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,303,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613,000. ProQR Therapeutics makes up 1.3% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 2.60% of ProQR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

PRQR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,387. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

