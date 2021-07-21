1,350,000 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Acquired by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth approximately $4,965,000.

GGPIU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 219,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,218. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

