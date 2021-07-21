$155.34 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $155.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.30 million. Amarin reported sales of $135.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $651.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amarin by 188.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 984,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amarin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.