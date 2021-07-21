1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,435 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 14,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.25.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

