1607 Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 172,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $87,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 34,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,862. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

