$165.81 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce $165.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.07 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $178.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $623.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Resources Connection by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 139,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,982. Resources Connection has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $451.64 million, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39.

Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

