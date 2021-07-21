17,694 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stepan during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stepan has a 52 week low of $99.25 and a 52 week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $137,700.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

