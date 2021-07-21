17,838 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 264,317 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. 27,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,733. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -184.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.