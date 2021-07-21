18,550 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 345,407 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,951,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

