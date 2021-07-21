$197.95 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report $197.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the highest is $198.40 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $828.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.