$2.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $3.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 235.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGLE. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

EGLE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. 216,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.63. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,958,967 shares of company stock valued at $87,962,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $16,150,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

