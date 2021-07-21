$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of SAH opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.