215,928 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 215,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.