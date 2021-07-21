$218.80 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report sales of $218.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.29 million. Albany International posted sales of $225.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $874.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $977.21 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.98. Albany International has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

