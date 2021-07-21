225,000 Shares in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth $6,000,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,434,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,336,000.

BRPMU stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

