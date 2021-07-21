2,274 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MED opened at $277.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

