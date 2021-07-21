2,334 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 95,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in InMode by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.36. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $112.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

