2,650,000 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,340,000. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.3% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.35% of Weyerhaeuser as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NYSE WY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,995. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

