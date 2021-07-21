$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. AECOM also reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AECOM.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 51,471 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AECOM (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.