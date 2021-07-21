35,078 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Utz Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

UTZ stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.