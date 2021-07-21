356,428 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 356,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.15% of American Well as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,327,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,211,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,156,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of American Well by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after buying an additional 926,279 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,225 shares of company stock worth $9,886,673. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMWL opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

