360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 18,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,569,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

