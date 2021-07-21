383,072 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 383,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADER. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $970,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $436,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,862,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $485,000.

26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

