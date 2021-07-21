44,756 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,000. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.8% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPN traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

