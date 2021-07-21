4,550 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXL. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,337.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,087.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.