4NEW (KWATT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,343.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $50,645.79 and approximately $3,343.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.80 or 0.00794593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

