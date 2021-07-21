$5.21 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report $5.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 million to $5.29 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 million to $22.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.34 million, with estimates ranging from $37.78 million to $44.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRIO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

NASDAQ DRIO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

