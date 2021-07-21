6,227 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,151,000 after buying an additional 64,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,203,000 after buying an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CNA Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,478,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,295 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

CNA stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.