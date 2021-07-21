$67.63 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $67.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $69.00 million. QCR reported sales of $69.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $269.90 million, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $282.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. QCR has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

