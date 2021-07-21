6,959 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

DAL opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

