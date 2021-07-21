700,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Acquired by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

SCOBU traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 101,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,144. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

