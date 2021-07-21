7,292 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

