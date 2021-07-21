75,818 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Hilltop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

