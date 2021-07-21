$8.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post $8.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.48 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $28.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.05 billion to $29.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.34 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

DAL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,058,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

