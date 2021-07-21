$829.37 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post sales of $829.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.21 million and the highest is $839.00 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $608.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

