888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

Several research firms recently commented on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

LON:888 opened at GBX 363 ($4.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 166.09. 888 has a one year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 389.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

