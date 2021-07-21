908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg Sells 10,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Kenneweg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 908 Devices alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $79.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.