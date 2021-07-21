$91.95 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $91.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $367.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.77 million to $377.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $366.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $110,760.00. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

