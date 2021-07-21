92,424 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSEVU. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

