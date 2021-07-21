931 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,956,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,556,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $298.02 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $163.44 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.