98,250 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $990,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $9,900,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,465,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $21,780,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,970,000.

OTCMKTS:NGCAU opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

