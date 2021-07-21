AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 93,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.36.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.