Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 230.98 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.66. The stock has a market cap of £405.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.