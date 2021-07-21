Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 230.98 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.66. The stock has a market cap of £405.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

