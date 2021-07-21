Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce sales of $241.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $243.60 million. Abiomed posted sales of $164.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.85. 133,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,413. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.87.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

