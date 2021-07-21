Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Accuray worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Accuray by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $389.83 million, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.87.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.