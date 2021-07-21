Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 354,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,046,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

