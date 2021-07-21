ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE:ADCT remained flat at $$22.55 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $53.35.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

