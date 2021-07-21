Adriel G. Lares Sells 5,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLY opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

