AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) & DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Critical Contrast

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdvanSix and DuPont de Nemours’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.16 billion 0.70 $46.08 million $1.64 17.66 DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 1.92 -$2.95 billion $3.36 21.94

AdvanSix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DuPont de Nemours. AdvanSix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DuPont de Nemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSix and DuPont de Nemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 5.33% 14.91% 5.22% DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AdvanSix and DuPont de Nemours, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 0 0 2 0 3.00 DuPont de Nemours 0 13 7 0 2.35

AdvanSix currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.94%. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus target price of $83.82, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than AdvanSix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of AdvanSix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AdvanSix has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capra, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

